Middle School Principal Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Holtville Middle School Principal Lee Jackson has been arrested by Millbrook Police on a domestic violence charge, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jackson, who is 48 years old and lives in Deatsville, is being held in the Elmore County Jail.

He has been charged with domestic violence in the third degree. Alabama News Network is working to get more details on what investigators say happened.

Jackson was arrested last night.

Alabama News Network has received this statement from Elmore County Schools:

“The incident that led to the arrest is unrelated to the school or our school system. As of October 25th, the employee has been on leave. The Elmore County Public Schools has interim leadership taking care of the needs of Holtville Middle School students, staff and parents. The District is not at liberty to comment further.”

Jackson was named 2020 “Principal of the Year” by the Alabama Community Education Association, according to the Holtville Middle School website.

