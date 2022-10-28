Mostly Cloudy This Afternoon; Rain Returns Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Clouds will be building in this morning, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will still be fairly warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Fortunately, rain chances will remain low today so high school football games should not be impacted. For tonight, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: The weekend is not looking promising for sunshine and blue skies. A Gulf Low will be moving around the southeast, and an associated warm front will be lifting northward through the state. This will greatly increase our chances for rain. This will not be a severe weather risk, but plans will be impacted. Highs will be in the low 70s and upper 60s.

WEEK AHEAD: Sunday still appears to be our highest chance for rain, but as we get into next week, sunshine will return! Halloween is looking fine as well, although it may be cloudy at times. Temperatures will trend upwards slightly, putting us in the mid to upper 80s by next week.