Rain And Some Storms This Weekend, Drier Next Week

by Ben Lang

After an abundance of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, clouds increased Friday. However, Friday’s clouds did not produce any rain. That remains the case for Friday evening and overnight. Although, the sky remains mostly cloudy. Lows range from the mid to upper 60s. And east wind continues at 5 to 10 mph Friday night, and speeds may increase Saturday. Gusts could be near 20 mph at times.

Much of Saturday could be dry, albeit with a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures may warm into the mid and upper 70s regardless. Rain arrives late in the day in west Alabama, and might be most widespread Saturday night. Sunday remains mostly cloudy with at least scattered showers and storms. Much of Sunday’s rain could be east of I-65. Most of the rain departs to our east Sunday night.

Outside of a couple spotty showers and lingering clouds, Halloween looks mainly dry. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 70s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Much of next week looks dry, though a midweek disturbance could produce a few spotty showers Wednesday or Thursday. Friday looks dry, though another front could bring another round of rain to Alabama next Saturday.