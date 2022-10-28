UPDATE: Reward Increased in Attempt to Solve Man’s Murder in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The reward now stands at $2,500 for information that will help solve the murder of a man at a Montgomery apartment complex.

24-year-old Adarius Felder was shot at killed Friday, September 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, which is in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $1,500. In addition, Montgomery City Council member Oronde Mitchell is offering $1,000, bringing the total reward amount to $2,500.

Felder went by the nickname of “Lil D”. His family is pleading for answers regarding his killing and is asking for anyone with information to come forward anonymously.

If you have any information regarding the homicide of Adarius Felder, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.