Auburn Losing Streak Reaches Four Games with 41-27 Defeat to Arkansas

The Razorbacks snapped a six-game losing streak to the Tigers. Auburn (3-5, 1-4) has dropped four games in a row. The two teams came into the day tied with Texas A&M for last in the SEC West. But Auburn couldn’t stop Jefferson and Sanders or challenge on offense for most of the second half.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third and Raheim Sanders rushed for 171 yards to lead Arkansas to a 41-27 victory over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a battle to escape the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division.

Much of Jordan-Hare Stadium had emptied before the Tigers’ final two touchdowns that served to make the final score more respectable.

Auburn’s Robby Ashford was 24-of-33 passing for 285 yards and a touchdown, while rushing 19 times for 87 yards. Tailback Tank Bigsby was mostly contained aside from a 41-yard touchdown run.

Things snowballed for the Tigers after their opening drive of the third quarter stalled and then ended with Isaiah Nichols’ blocked field goal, while down just 17-13.

Auburn has lost eight of the last nine games against Power Five teams, falling to two games below .500 for the first time in a decade. It just adds to the woes for embattled coach Bryan Harsin, whose fate has been in limbo pending Auburn’s hiring of an athletic director.

Auburn next visits Mississippi State on Saturday night.

