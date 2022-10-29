Rain, Some Storms Likely Saturday Night And Sunday

by Ben Lang

Plenty of clouds filled the sky Saturday across central and south Alabama. Although, many locations outside of west Alabama did not see any rain through sunset. However, rain becomes more likely with time late Saturday evening and Saturday night. Some storms could be in the mix, but strong to severe storms look very unlikely overnight. Otherwise, the sky remains cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

Showers and perhaps some storms remain at least scattered about Sunday. The best chance for rain may shift east of I-65 during the afternoon, as a weakening boundary pushes through the state. The boundary pushes rain east of Alabama Sunday night, with lows in the 50s. Halloween looks dry with sunshine and clouds mixed. Temperatures reach the 70s during the afternoon with overnight lows in the 50s.

Tuesday looks similar with a partly cloudy sky, highs in the 70s, and lows in the 50s. A disturbance passing through Alabama Wednesday may produce a stray shower or two, but the rain chance looks very low. Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Many locations may reach the low 80s Friday afternoon, while the sky remain mostly sunny.

Models now show mainly dry weather next weekend, with sunshine and perhaps some fair weather clouds. Afternoon high temperatures peak near 80° next Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the upper 50s.