18-Year-Old Dies after Shooting in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say an 18-year-old male has died after being shot.

Police say the victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was found shot inside a home around Tenth Street on Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police say they were told on Saturday that he had died.

Investigators say the victim had been at another home when the shooter fired several rounds at him. Police say the shooter had already left the scene before they arrived.

Police say they have a person/persons of interest in this case.

