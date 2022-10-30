Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County.

Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 82, about 20 miles west of Prattville.

State troopers have released no other information.