Rain Departs Sunday Night, Mainly Dry This Week

by Ben Lang

It was not a sunny Sunday across central and south Alabama. Rather, it was gloomy and gray with an area of light rain gradually tracking east through the state. Light rain continues mainly east of I-65 Sunday evening. Elsewhere, the sky remains cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. Sunday night lows range from the mid to upper 50s with the remaining rain gradually tapering off.

Halloween does not look perfectly sunny, but features much improved weather. The sky remains partly cloudy on average Monday, but rain looks very unlikely. Temperatures fall into the 60s during the evening, so it should be fairly mild for evening plans or trick-or-treaters. Tuesday looks similar weather-wise, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, a partly cloudy sky, and lows in the mid 50s.

Rain looks unlikely through the end of the week, though a disturbance passing over Alabama Tuesday night/Wednesday morning may try to squeeze out a stray shower or two. Although, an increase in cloud-cover appears more likely. Sunshine may increase by the afternoon, then Thursday and Friday look mainly sunny. The start of November looks warm, with highs in the 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Friday.

Next weekend now appears dry, though Saturday and Sunday may feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures may trend even warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s, and lows in the upper 50s. The start of next week looks dry too, while above-average warmth continues. Next Monday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.