Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery.

The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event.

Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery. He retired in 2008 and established the John Ed Mathison Leadership Ministries, which trains pastors and lay people worldwide.

While Mathison was pastor at Frazer, the congregation grew from 400 to 9,000, with services televised nationwide on the INSP network.

The son of a United Methodist minister, Mathison graduated from Opelika High School and Young Harris Junior College. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Huntingdon College, a bachelor of divinity degree from Candler School of Theology, a Master’s degree from Princeton Seminary, and the Doctor of Ministry Degree from Candler School of Theology. He also has honorary doctorate degrees from Asbury Seminary, Huntingdon College and Birmingham Southern College.

He has written 11 books.

In addition, Mathison was an All-State basketball player for 3 years in high school and a leading scorer at Young Harris Junior College and Huntingdon College. He was consistently ranked #1 in his age division in tennis in Alabama and #3 in the South. In 2014 he was inducted into the Alabama Tennis Hall of Fame. He has won 7 state racquetball championships.

Frazer Senior Pastor Rev. Chris Montgomery joined Alabama News Network’s Ellis Eskew to talk more about the documentary.