Partly Cloudy Monday, But Trick or Treating Is Good to Go!

by Riley Blackwell

HALLOWEEN: Clouds will be hanging around for the majority of the day today, but fortunately, rain is out of the forecast! Highs are gonna be in the low to mid 70s. For trick or treaters tonight, lows are gonna be in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be a similar forecast to today. We’ll be seeing clouds most of the day and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week is looking fairly calm, and we’ll be warming up a bit too. Mostly sunny skies will return Wednesday, and will remain until the weekend. Temperatures are likely to flirt with the 80s by the end of the week, and rain chances remain minimal!