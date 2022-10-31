Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon.

At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police arrived at the hospital to see the victim, who was treated and released Monday evening.

Police say a suspect has been identified and charges are pending. They say the shooting happened on the highway and not at a business.

If you can help with the investigation, call Troy police at (334) 566-0500 or the Secret Witness Line at (334) 566-5555.