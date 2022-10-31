Rain-Free Halloween Night, November Begins Dry, Warm

by Ben Lang

Locally dense fog formed in central and south Alabama Halloween morning. A dense fog advisory was in effect until 9AM for central Alabama. Although, once the fog mixed out, sunshine filled the sky. However, clouds overspread the sky in many locations during the afternoon. Fortunately, these clouds do not produce any rain Halloween evening. Temperatures remain mild, falling from the low 60s at 7PM to the upper 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low 50s.

Clouds at least partially clear Monday night. That likely results in fog formation through early Tuesday morning. It could be locally dense, with visibility falling below 1 mile at times. Although, Halloween night seems like the perfect night for fog, doesn’t it? Once it mixes out, plenty of sunshine fills the sky through the morning. However, clouds increase again during the afternoon and evening. November begins plenty warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but depart by the afternoon, with sunshine becoming abundant. Wednesday also looks warm, with highs near 80°. Wednesday night still looks cool with lows in the low 50s. The rest of the week looks mainly sunny and even warmer, with highs in the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

There’s a small chance for rain this weekend. Models hint a storm system moves across the central plains and stalls across the mid-south, mainly to our northwest Saturday into Sunday. Although, a few showers may form across central and south Alabama either day. Still looks like the vast majority of us remain dry. Temperatures remain warm, with highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Our area remains mainly dry and warm early next week too.