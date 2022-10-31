Salvation Army Looking for Volunteers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Salvation Army in Montgomery is looking for volunteers this Christmas season to fill a variety of needs.

Volunteer information meetings are being held for people interested with helping in these areas: bell ringers, gift distribution, stocking filling, angel tree hosting and toy/food drives.

The one-hour meetings will be held at the Salvation Army headquarters at 900 Maxwell Boulevard in Montgomery.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4PM – with refreshments

Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:45AM – with lunch

Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4PM – with refreshments

To RSVP for a meeting or to schedule a presentation at your location, contact:

Camille Gross

(334) 265-0281

camille.gross@uss.salvationarmy.org

Last year, the Salvation Army in Montgomery says it was able to help nearly 2,000 people at Christmas with the help of volunteers.