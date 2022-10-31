The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office held their annual Halloween Spooktacular tonight at Garrett Coliseum.

Families from across the river region came out for the drive through trick or treating event. Law enforcement from both the Montgomery Sheriff Department and the Montgomery Police department along with community members from across the area joined together to make this year’s event one for the record books.

Officers say it is an honor to give back to the community that they protect and serve.