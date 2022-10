by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting.

Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called.

Police have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help with the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.