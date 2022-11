64th Annual Central Alabama Fair Opens in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair is underway through Saturday in Selma.

As is tradition, Alabama News Network Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler helped open the fair Tuesday afternoon. This year, there’s a new stage made possible by our radio partners at Alexander Broadcasting.

The fair runs from 5:30PM-10PM Tuesday through Friday, and from 1PM-10PM on Saturday.

