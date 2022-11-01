Heavy Cloud Cover at Times Today, Sunny Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

TUESDAY: Tuesday will feature a little more cloud cover than yesterday, while also being more dense cloud cover at times as well. We’ll be slightly warmer today too, with highs mainly in the mid 70s across the region. For tonight, clouds will be hanging around early, lows are going to be in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will return almost completely tomorrow! We’ll also be warming up ever so slightly once again, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEEK AHEAD: There’s not much change in our forecast for the coming week. Highs will hover around 80° for most of us, and rain chances will stay very low. We’ll see mostly sunny skies every day after today!