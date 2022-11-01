Montgomery County Mugshots 10/16/22-10/31/22
All are innocent until proven guilty
BURCH, CURTIS – Auto Burglary
CALHOUN, JULIUS – Holding for USM Only
CAMPBELL, KEVIN – Parole Violation
COOPER, DANIEL – Domestic Violence 3rd
COUCH, CALVIN – Holding for USM only
CREIGHTON, KASSANDRA – Failure to Register Vehicle
CROWELL, SEDRICK – Theft of Property 1st
DICKEY, JOSEPH – By Order of Court
FOSTER, DON – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
FRANKLIN, LAZARIUS – Break; Enter Vehicle
FRANKLIN-MIMS, DARREN – Conspiracy; Theft Property
FRENCH, ROBERT – Burglary 1st
GRANT, CHIQUITA – Theft of Property 3rd
HALL, CEDERICK – Robbery 1st
HALL, TERRY – On Loan From DOC
HEINKEL, SAMANTHA – Fugitive From Justice
HIGGINS, BRIAN – Criminal Trepass III
HILL, NGUANA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st
HOLLON, HUNTER – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
JOHNSON III, DAVID – REC Stolen Property 1st
JOHNSON, LAMORIS – Domestic Violence 3rd
KIDD, TYLER – Theft of Property 3rd Degree
LASTER, DARIUS – Probation Revocation
MCCALL, ETHAN – Robbery 1st
MITCHELL, DALVIN – Domestic Violence ; Strangulation ; Suffocation
MOORE, MARQUICE – Kidnapping 2nd
MORRELL, RECO – Theft of Property 3rd
MOTE, MORGAN – By Order of Court
REESE, TANRANCE – Discharge Gun Occupied Building
RICHARDSON, DARIUS – Manslaughter
RICHARDSON, HAKEEM – Possession ; Receiving Controlled Substance
RILEY JR, OSCAR – Probation Revocation
ROBERTSON, KYLE – Assult 2nd
RYANS, JAMIE – By Order of Court
SALTER, MARCUS – Holding For USM Only
SANKEY, KEITH – Unemployment Comp Violation
SMITH, DEL – On Loan From DOC
SMITH, JAXON – Robbery 1st
STEWART, PARKER – Attempted Murder
TAYLOR, ANTHONY – Unlawful Possession Control Substance
TAYLOR, MARICAS – Attempted Murder
TRAILER, WILLIAM – Sexual Abuse 1st
TYLER, DEONTE’ – Domestic Violence 1st
WALTERS, MARTEZ – Theft of Property 1st
WATSON, ERIC – Burglary 3rd
WELLS JR, GARY – Possession Controlled Substance
WOODS, ASHLYN – REC Stolen Property 1st
WOULLARD, GREGORY – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs
