Montgomery County Mugshots 10/16/22-10/31/22

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

BURCH, CURTIS – Auto Burglary

CALHOUN, JULIUS – Holding for USM Only

CAMPBELL, KEVIN – Parole Violation

COOPER, DANIEL – Domestic Violence 3rd

COUCH, CALVIN – Holding for USM only



CREIGHTON, KASSANDRA – Failure to Register Vehicle

CROWELL, SEDRICK – Theft of Property 1st

DICKEY, JOSEPH – By Order of Court

FOSTER, DON – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

FRANKLIN, LAZARIUS – Break; Enter Vehicle



FRANKLIN-MIMS, DARREN – Conspiracy; Theft Property

FRENCH, ROBERT – Burglary 1st

GRANT, CHIQUITA – Theft of Property 3rd

HALL, CEDERICK – Robbery 1st

HALL, TERRY – On Loan From DOC



HEINKEL, SAMANTHA – Fugitive From Justice

HIGGINS, BRIAN – Criminal Trepass III

HILL, NGUANA – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

HOLLON, HUNTER – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

JOHNSON III, DAVID – REC Stolen Property 1st



JOHNSON, LAMORIS – Domestic Violence 3rd

KIDD, TYLER – Theft of Property 3rd Degree

LASTER, DARIUS – Probation Revocation

MCCALL, ETHAN – Robbery 1st

MITCHELL, DALVIN – Domestic Violence ; Strangulation ; Suffocation



MOORE, MARQUICE – Kidnapping 2nd

MORRELL, RECO – Theft of Property 3rd

MOTE, MORGAN – By Order of Court

OWENS, DEVONTAE – Murder

REESE, TANRANCE – Discharge Gun Occupied Building



RICHARDSON, DARIUS – Manslaughter

RICHARDSON, HAKEEM – Possession ; Receiving Controlled Substance

RILEY JR, OSCAR – Probation Revocation

ROBERTSON, KYLE – Assult 2nd

RYANS, JAMIE – By Order of Court



SALTER, MARCUS – Holding For USM Only

SANKEY, KEITH – Unemployment Comp Violation

SMITH, DEL – On Loan From DOC

SMITH, JAXON – Robbery 1st

STEWART, PARKER – Attempted Murder



TAYLOR, ANTHONY – Unlawful Possession Control Substance

TAYLOR, MARICAS – Attempted Murder

TRAILER, WILLIAM – Sexual Abuse 1st

TYLER, DEONTE’ – Domestic Violence 1st

WALTERS, MARTEZ – Theft of Property 1st



WATSON, ERIC – Burglary 3rd

WELLS JR, GARY – Possession Controlled Substance

WOODS, ASHLYN – REC Stolen Property 1st

WOULLARD, GREGORY – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs

