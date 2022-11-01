Sunnier And Warm For The Rest Of The Week

by Ben Lang

The first day of November began with areas of locally dense fog. However, there was a decent amount of sunshine area-wide once it mixed out. Although, clouds increased again during the afternoon. An expansive cloud deck extends well to our west, and these clouds continue to stream across the state Tuesday night. However, they appear very unlikely to produce any rain. Meanwhile. temperatures still fall into the 50s overnight.

Some clouds linger Wednesday morning, but sunshine becomes abundant by the afternoon. Temperatures warm to near 80°. Although, temperatures still fall into the 50s Wednesday night. High temperatures may reach the low 80s in many locations Thursday afternoon, with a sunny sky throughout the day. Friday could be even warmer and mainly sunny, with highs in the low 80s.

A weakening/stalling storm system approaches Alabama this weekend. A few spotty showers may form Saturday or Sunday, but rain coverage looks very low, and many of us remain dry. The sky remains partly cloudy on average this weekend, with highs in the low 80s each day. The rain chance returns to zero next Monday through Wednesday, with sunshine, some clouds, and plenty of warmth. Highs remain in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, but may trend cooler Wednesday.