The Traveling While Black Exhibit

by Teresa Lawson

The Montgomery Civil Rights Memorial Center is showcasing a new interactive exhibit. The Traveling While Black Exhibit takes a look at black Americans who endured life under Jim Crow. Most black Americans relied on the green book, for survival while traveling from place to place across the country.

The green book listed safe areas for black travelers ranging from hotels to safe houses, service stations even beauty parlors who would welcome black Americans without prejudice. Now, The Traveling While Black Exhibit lets museum goers experience first hand tips and instances of those who lived through the era.

The exhibit runs November 2, 2022 to January 22, 2023.