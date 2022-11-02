80+ Degree Warmth Returns!

by Shane Butler

A quiet weather pattern around here through Friday. Abundant sunshine will lead to temps warming into the 80s each afternoon. Over the upcoming weekend, a frontal boundary will approach west Alabama. We expect showers to move along and just ahead of the boundary. Temps will still warm and highs continue to manage lower 80s. The front will slide back westward on Sunday. This should help lower rain chances for our area. High pressure will build back into the area and we expect dry and warm conditions to stretch into early next week. Tuesday will be election day and it’s looking sunny and warm with temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The warm and mostly sunny weather pattern will extend into the latter half of that week as well.

