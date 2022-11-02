Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide.

Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery.

Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called.

Jackson was taken into custody today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

Police have released no other details.