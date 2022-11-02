Plenty of Sunshine Returning Today!

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: After some cloudy and dull days, sunshine will be back in full supply this afternoon! Mostly clear skies will be hanging around throughout the day, and our highs are going to hover around 80°. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Still not much change in the forecast for tomorrow, as highs are expected to be in the low 80s with tons of sunshine!

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week does not feature much change in our forecast. Highs will hover in the low 80s for the time being, and most days will remain dry. November is usually our third highest tornado month, but there are no severe weather signals for our area in the near future!