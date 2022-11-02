Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing

by Alabama News Network Staff

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

CrimeStoppers says the charge is connected to a stabbing that happened Saturday, October 22, in the 1400 block of French Street. No other details about the stabbing have been released.

An anonymous tip helped locate Jones, according to CrimeStoppers, which says the person providing the tip will get a cash reward.