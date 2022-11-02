Thanksgiving Holiday Food Costs Up 13% this year

by Teresa Lawson

The Thanksgiving Holiday is just a few short weeks away and the rising costs of groceries may have some people worried about Thanksgiving dinner.

With turkey shortages and inflation across the nation– this year’s Thanksgiving dinner could be a sparse event.

Economic professionals say that the rising costs of Thanksgiving dinner is just the beginning but there are ways to save money by purchasing your groceries in advance and possibly finding sales.