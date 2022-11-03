Above Average Temperatures In Place!

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Thursday is not going to feel like a crisp, fall day! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, but our highs are going to be in the low 80s. For tonight, we’ll have mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Friday is going to feature very similar weather to what we’ll be seeing today, with abundant sunshine and above average temperatures. Highs are once again going to be in the low 80s. For Friday night playoff football, we’ll have mostly clear skies and overall lows will be in the upper 50s.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week is going to feature warmer than average temperatures nearly every single day! Most of our days will hover in the low 80s, but we’ll be in a drier pattern so rain chances will stay fairly minimal. However, there is a slight chance of rain for the weekend as a cold front will be approaching the state, but the chance of rain and severe threat will significantly diminish as it enters the state.