by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night.

Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot.

Police say Snyder was taken to a hospital where he died.

No other information has been released.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.