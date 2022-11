by Alabama News Network Staff

Police in Phenix City need your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen on at approximately 10:00PM Wednesday at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City.

She is 4’9″ and 110 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Juana Gomez, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or call 911.