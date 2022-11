by Alabama News Network Staff

A Prattville teacher has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student.

Prattville police has charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

According to the Prattville High School website, Forman is a special education teacher there.

Forman is currently in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $45,000 bond.