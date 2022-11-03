Rain For Some Over The Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our area remains under the influence of high pressure and it’s providing us some really nice weather conditions. Temps will manage upper 70s to lower 80s Friday afternoon. Should be a great start to the weekend but changes are ahead for Saturday. A frontal boundary will be moving eastward through Mississippi. Showers and storms are likely and some will enter west Alabama and push eastward through the day. Most of the rain activity will remain west of the I-65 corridor. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out in east Alabama but the majority of the rain stays west. Temps will continue to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s for afternoon highs. Looks like the front will retreat and weaken Sunday. This will lessen the rain chances and help reveal more sunshine over the area. Temps will respond and most spots should see lower to mid 80s for highs Sunday afternoon. Sunny and warmer temps are ahead for the beginning of next week. Lower to mid 80s look possible. Tuesday is election day and all indication are we’re dry and warm. A disturbance will be moving up from the south around the middle of next week. This area of low pressure could be a cloud and rain maker for us later in the week. We will need to include a chance for rain starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday.