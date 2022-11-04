Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma.

Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week.

“We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development group in this area,” said Sanders.

Thirty rising seniors will participate in a 250 hour paid internship at the Bullock Community and Recreation Center.

Interns will strengthen career development skills — while helping to develop and implement community based programs during the five year program.

“We want to teach the basic skills,” said Edmundite Missions President and CEO Chad McEachern.

“So in my mind, I think what we’re doing here, is where the rubber hits the road. And giving them just a little bit of a heads up before they enter into the workforce after high school.”

For more information about the program — call the Edmundite Missions at (334) 872-2359.