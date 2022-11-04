Mainly Sunny Friday, Rain, Some Storms Saturday

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was abundantly sunny again. Temperatures rose from the 50s during the morning to the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon. The sky remains mainly sunny on average Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds increase Friday evening and overnight. However, through Saturday morning, these clouds look unlikely to produce rain. Temperatures remain in 60s during the evening. Overnight lows settle in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain returns this weekend. Saturday features the best chance, with showers and some storms becoming at least scattered about. Areas west of I-65 may have the highest rain amounts and most widespread rain. Despite clouds and rain, temperatures may still warm into the low 80s. Rain mostly tapers off Saturday night, though clouds may linger through Sunday morning. Sunshine may increase Sunday afternoon, but a few showers remain possible with highs in the low/mid 80s.

Next week may remain mainly dry through Thursday, although models suggest rain may be possible Tuesday through Thursday. Otherwise, temperatures remain warm Monday and Tuesday, but likely trend cooler Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures reach the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday, but highs may only reach the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Rain appears more likely Friday, as models suggest another cold front pushing towards the southeast.