Meet Alabama’s Democratic Candidates for State Office

by Jerome Jones

Republicans are trying to keep hold of all state offices on November 8.

Most of us are familiar with the Republican incumbents and those running for state office.

We want to introduce you to some of the lesser known candidates from the Democratic Party.

The race for U.S. Senate is what many are calling the marquee race for the primary election on November 8.

Alabama’s Senior Senator, 88 year old Republican Richard Shelby is retiring after 6 terms.

Shelby’s former Chief of Staff, Katie Britt is the Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate.

Britt faces challenges from Libertarian John Sophocleas and Democrat WILL BOYD.

In the race for Secretary of State of Alabama, incumbent John Merrill (R) is not running for reelection due to term limits.

Republican State Representative Wes Allen is the Republican Nominee for that office.

Allen faces Libertarian Matt Shelby, and Democrat Pamela Laffitte.

Governor Kay Ivey faces Democrat Yolanda Flowers.