Warm Days Continue; Rain Chance Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Friday will be yet another great day weather wise. It’s still going to be warm with highs in the low 80s but mostly clear skies. For tonight, clouds will begin to build around sunset, but rain chances remain very low. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Clouds will be hanging around for the majority of the day Saturday, ahead of an approaching cold front. By the afternoon, the rain associated with the front will begin to diminish as it enters our area, but most of the area will still see some rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. A severe weather threat is not expected.

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week will remain warm and mostly dry, with clouds mixing in and out most days. Temperatures will return to average by mid week, as a weak cold front will be pushing through the area.