Auburn Police Investigating Shooting

Auburn police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with several gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called to the East Alabama Medical Center’s free-standing emergency department today. That’s where they found the 22-year-old woman, who was able to speak with them before she was flown to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive. They say a person of interest, who the victim knows, was identified but is not in custody.

The woman was reported as being in serious, but stable condition at the trauma center.

If you have information to help police, call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140.