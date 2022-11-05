PEPSI LACEUP High School Highlights and Scores: Playoffs Week One
AHSAA WEEK 10 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
WEEK ONE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 1A
Maplesville 55 R.C. Hatch 8
Leroy 47 Georgiana 12
Linden 34 Autaugaville 0
Brantley 39 Choctaw County 3
Elba 42 Southern Choctaw 20
Sweet Water 48 Verbena 8
Millry 55 Florala 7
Loachapoka 28 Keith 24
Meek 46 Cedar Bluff 6
Pickens Co 34 Wadley 15
Valley Head 61 Phillips 20
Ragland 22 Marion County 59
Spring Garden 35 South Lamar 7
Coosa Christian 51 Hackleburg 8
Lynn 42 Donoho 0
Addison 8 Appalachian 6
CLASS 2A
B.B. Comer 45 Lanett 20
J.U. Blacksher 7 Wicksburg 34
Reeltown 48 Thorsby 8
G.W. Long 19 St. Luke’s Episcopal 16
Ariton 61 Chickasaw 22
Highland Home 29 Isabella 21
Clarke Co 27 Cottonwood 7
Vincent 36 Luverne 35
Lexington 49 North Sand Mountain 14
Tuscaloosa Co 42 Locust Fork 28
Fyffe 55 Red Bay 8
Cleveland 14 Winston County 50
Southeastern 16 Lamar County 7
Pisgah 40 Hatton 20
Aliceville 62 West End 13
Falkville 42 Collinsville 7
CLASS 3A
Dadeville 33 Southside-Selma 8
Thomasville 20 Straughn 9
Saint James 54 Walter Wellborn 7
Opp 13 W.S. Neal 27
Houston Academy 3 Mobile Christian 30
Trinity Presbyterian 37 Saks 0
Excel 14 Pike County 42
Randolph Co 30 Alabama Christian 63
Mars Hill Bible 62 Danville 7
Winfield 8 Geraldine 24
Madison Academy 49 Phil Campbell 28
Sylvania 35 Fayette County 6
Piedmont 61 Oakman 0
JB Pennington 28 Colbert County 57
Gordo 50 Ohatchee 0
Lauderdale Co 41 Vinemont 7
CLASS 4A
Anniston 52 Sipsey Valley 0
Orange Beach 43 Booker T Washington 46
American Christian 16 Munford 13
Andalusia 25 Jackson 10
Montgomery Catholic 41 Bayside Academy 13
Bibb County 28 Jacksonville 35
T.R. Miller 41 Montgomery Academy 13
Handley 46 West Blocton 6
Priceville 49 Central-Florence 28
Haleyville 14 Oneonta 56
Deshler 68 Madison County 34
Etowah 42 Northside 21
Cherokee Co 47 Corner 10
West Morgan 27 Westminster Christian 7
Dora 34 Good Hope 6
Randolph 54 Rogers 15
CLASS 5A
Central Clay Co 50 Holtville 0
Gulf Shores 42 Carroll, Ozark 0
Demopolis 48 Elmore County 28
Eufaula 15 Faith Academy 21
Charles Henderson 20 Williamson 16
Selma 16 Tallassee 49
UMS-Wright 56 Headland 13
Beauregard 35 Marbury 10
Russellville 63 Boaz 5A 10
Pleasant Grove 43 Alexandria 14
Arab 54 East Limestone 14
Moody 29 Jasper 21
Leeds 39 Fairfield 13
Scottsboro 45 Brewer 14
Ramsay 61 Southside-Gadsden 25
Fairview 13 Guntersville 24
CLASS 6A
Hillcrest Tuscaloosa 38 Calera 0
Saraland 48 Wetumpka 14
Homewood 35 McAdory 30
Pike Road 22 Spanish Fort 21
Carver-Montgomery 0 St. Paul’s Episcopal 13
Pelham 44 Northridge 14
Theodore 35 Sidney Lanier 20
Hueytown 56 Benjamin Russell 28
Gadsden 41 Cullman 24
Mountain Brook 49 Pinson Valley 7
Hartselle 52 Buckhorn 7
Center Point 26 Jackson-Olin 8
Clay-Chalkville 6 Parker 7
Muscle Shoals 58 Hazel Green 7
Gardendale 31 Oxford 14
Fort Payne 8 Decatur 31
CLASS 7A
Foley 28 Dothan 42
Auburn 35 Fairhope 17
Central Phenix City 58 Mary Montgomery 7
Baker 26 Enterprise 35
Hoover 45 Bob Jones 19
Florence 20 Hewitt-Trussville 38
Austin 10 Vestavia Hills 52
Thompson 34 Huntsville 0
AISA
Jackson Academy 58
The Lakeside School 0
Patrician Academy 55
Abbeville Christian Academy 13
Chambers Academy 56
Escambia Academy 12
Clarke Preparatory School 35
Macon East Academy 19
Lowndes Academy 68
Snook Christian Academy 12