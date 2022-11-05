Sunnier And Very Warm Sunday With A Few Showers

by Ben Lang

Saturday was gloomy for central and south Alabama, with a mainly cloudy sky and rain, especially in west Alabama. Light rain was fairly widespread west of I-65 early Saturday evening. Showers gradually moves east for the rest of the evening. Although, rain gradually tapers off with time. However, clouds linger Saturday night. Temperatures remain mild with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday looks sunnier, though some clouds remain in the mix. Isolated showers appear possible during the afternoon. Although, many locations remain rain-free. Temperatures become very warm and well above normal for this time of year. Highs range from the low to mid 80s. The November 6th record high temperature is 86 from 1986. However, Montgomery’s afternoon temperature likely remains just shy of that.

Temperatures remain very warm early next week. Highs could reach the mid 80s both Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures could be in record territory each day. The November 7th (Monday) record high temperature is 87 from 1986. The November 8th (Tuesday) record high temperature is 84 from 2005 and 1994. Temperatures finally trend cooler and more November-like Wednesday. High temperatures peak in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures may only reach the low 70s Friday. Temperatures trend even colder next weekend. High temperatures may not exceed the 60s in some locations next Saturday and Sunday. Lows may fall into the 30s each night.