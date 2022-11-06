AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Slips to No. 10 after Loss at LSU

by Alabama News Network Staff

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Alabama dropped to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll, the worst ranking since 2015.

The Crimson Tide (7-2) fell to LSU by a point in overtime. LSU jumped eight spots to No. 7, the Tigers’ best ranking since they started No. 6 in 2020. That was when they stumbled out of the gate a season after winning the national title.

For Alabama, the Crimson Tide held on to its top-10 ranking and its streak of weeks ranked in the top 10. The Crimson Tide has a streak of 120 straight polls ranked no worse than 10. That is the second longest such streak in the history of AP poll, behind Miami (1985-93).

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1, with TCU climbing up to No. 4.

The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes.

No. 2 Ohio State got the other first-place vote. Michigan moved up a spot to No. 3 and TCU jumped three spots to its highest ranking since late in the 2017 season.

No. 5 Tennessee fell three spots after losing on the road to the defending national champions.

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, Alabama and Clemson lost on the same day. Clemson fell seven spots to a season-low No. 12 after losing to Notre Dame. Last year, the Tigers fell all the way out of the Top 25 for the first time since 2011.

Oregon, with former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at the helm, reached a season-high No. 6 and Pac-12 rivals No. 8 Southern California and No. 9 UCLA finished out the top 10.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL (FIRST-PLACE POINTS IN PARENTHESES; SEC TEAMS IN BOLD):

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC UCLA Alabama Ole Miss Clemson Utah Penn State North Carolina Tulane NC State Texas Liberty Notre Dame Illinois UCF Kansas State Washignton Florida State

Coming up this weekend, there are several matchups with ranked teams. No. 10 Alabama plays at No. 11 Ole Miss.

Here are the other games:

No. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas.

No. 22 UCF at No. 16 Tulane.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)