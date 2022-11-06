Auburn, Led by Interim Coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, Lose Close Game to Mississippi State, 39-33 in Overtime

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn Tigers showed a new level of energy Saturday night under interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, but ended up falling to Mississippi State in overtime, 39-33.

Williams, who was a star running back at Auburn from 2001-2004, became interim coach on Monday after Bryan Harsin was fired following the Tigers 3-5 record so far this season. Williams had been the team’s running backs coach.

Playing in Starkville, Mississippi State’s Jo’Quavious Marks ran for a six-yard touchdown in overtime to clinch the victory.

The Bulldogs blew a 24-3 lead and watched as the Tigers outscored them 27-6 in the second half.

But Mississippi State wound up handing Auburn its fifth consecutive loss, though the Tigers showed a new level of performance under Williams.

The Bulldogs’ quarterback Will Rogers broke Dak Prescott’s career passing yards and touchdowns record in the first quarter.

