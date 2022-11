by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette.

Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no one else was in the car.

They have released no other details about the crash.