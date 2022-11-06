Near-Record Warmth Through Tuesday, Then Cooler

by Ben Lang

Sunday was much sunnier than Saturday across central and south Alabama. Some clouds were in the mix here and there, and a few miniature showers formed in southeast Alabama during the afternoon. However, most locations remained dry, and were very warm. High temperatures soared into the low and mid 80s in most locations, a solid 10°+ above average.

Temperatures remain mild Sunday night, with lows in the mid 60s. Patchy fog may develop late through early Monday morning. Monday looks partly cloudy and very again again, with highs in the mid 80s. Monday night lows only recede into the mid 60s. Tuesday looks partly cloudy and still very warm, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Although, temperatures trend cooler Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperatures remain cooler for the rest of the week. Temperatures only reach the 70s Wednesday through Friday afternoon, while Alabama remains mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows fall into the 50s each night. Temperatures trend even cooler next weekend. Highs likely remain shy of 70° next Saturday and Sunday, with lows at least in the 40s, possibly 30s. Although, both days look mostly sunny.