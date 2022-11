by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man was killed in a pickup truck crash while trying to elude law enforcement in Covington County.

State troopers say 50-year-old Chad Moseley of Dozier crashed his pickup, which overturned at around 8:33PM Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on Bell Crossing Road, about seven miles south of Brantley.

State troopers have released no other information.