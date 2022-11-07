Campaign 2022: See Sample Ballot for Your County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State and local races will be on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election.

Here is a list of sample ballots from all of the state’s 67 counties, from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

Some races are statewide. Others are by district or by county. Here’s more on what to expect on election day in Alabama.

Polls will be open from 7AM to 7PM on election day.

