Local Amendment One and the Office of Probate Judge

by Alabama News Network Staff

There are two local amendments on the ballot in Montgomery County on Tuesday.

Amendment one would require that a Probate Judge be a licensed attorney in the state of Alabama.

Judge J.C. Love III is the first Montgomery County Probate Judge with a law degree since 1975.

Love says if the amendment is passed it would allow probate courts to hear more cases.

The amendment would also take some of the case load off of circuit courts and judges.

Under the amendment Probate Courts would have some of the same jurisdiction as Circuit Courts, allowing probate judges to rule in certain cases.

Amendment two would allow Montgomery County Mayors to participate in the state retirement system.