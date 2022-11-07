Merrill: Moderate Voter Turnout Expected on Tuesday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expects moderate turnout at the polls on Tuesday.

He says about 1.65 to 1.84 million people will vote in the general election. That represents a turnout of approximately 45 to 50% of the state’s 3,686,481 registered voters.

In Montgomery, Mayor Steven Reed is allowing city employees to take two hours of paid time off on Tuesday in order to vote, which may get more people to the polls.

