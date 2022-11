by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man has died after crashing a pickup truck.

State troopers say 74-year-old Preston Taylor was driving on Old Selma Road when his truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.

The wreck happened at about 3:20PM this afternoon about one mile west of Montgomery.

State troopers have released no other information.