Near-Record Highs Through Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday morning began mild and muggy with a deck of low clouds and fog in some locations. Once it lifted, the sky became partly cloudy through midday with temperatures soaring into the 80s in most locations. Temperatures could be in record high territory Monday, with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. The November 7th record high temperature is 86° in Montgomery. That mark could be tied.

Temperatures remain mild with a partly cloudy sky Monday night. Lows only fall into the mid 60s. Temperatures reach the low to mid 80s again Tuesday afternoon. The November 8th record high temperature is 87° in Montgomery. It seems a little less likely the temperature reaches that mark compared to Monday. Temperatures finally trend cooler Tuesday night, as east wind flow strengthens. Lows fall into the low and mid 50s.

The east wind flow ushers cooler air from the east side of the Appalachians into Alabama Wednesday through Friday. That holds high temperatures in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Lows fall into the 50s each night. Even cooler air arrives this weekend, as a potent cold front pushes into the deep south. Temperatures warm into the 60s at best Saturday and Sunday, despite an abundance of sunshine. Lows fall into the 30s each night.

Sub-tropical storm Nicole formed late Sunday night in the western Atlantic. The system tracks west into central Florida later this week, but takes a sharp northeast turn Friday. That keeps direct tropical impacts mainly south and east of our area through Friday. However, the forecast track from the national hurricane center could shift between now and later in the week, so stay tuned for updates.