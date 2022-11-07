Very Warm Start to the Week

by Riley Blackwell

MONDAY: We’re going to be very warm to start the week, with potentially record breaking temperatures. We’ll see some clouds passing through this morning, with clear skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s across the area today. For tonight, it will be another warm night with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: We’ll have more potential record breaking warmth Tuesday, but still with little change in the forecast. Rain chances will remain very low, and highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

WEEK AHEAD: To start the week, we’ll be very warm, but some relief is on the way. A cold front will be draped over the area, and our temperatures will be closer to average by midweek. Rain chances remain very low, and most days will be mostly sunny! By the weekend, another cold front will be moving through and that will significantly impact our temperatures, with highs in the 50s and 60s!