Warm Now But Colder Air Is Lurking!

by Shane Butler

Summer-like temps hold on for one more day but after that were cooling down a bit through the work week. A much bigger drop in temps is ahead for the upcoming weekend. In the meantime, we’re back into mostly sunny and warm conditions Tuesday. Temps will manage lower to mid 80s for highs. We head into Wednesday with our area on the backside of a frontal boundary. It’s a westward moving boundary that ushers in cooler easterly winds. Temps will only reach the lower 70s for highs midweek. Nothing to drastic for overnight temps with lows hovering in the lower 50s. Late Thursday into Friday could be wet for some and that’s mainly folks east of the I-65 corridor. What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole will be moving through Georgia. We expect some light rain along with breezy conditions. The main impacts will stay well to our east and we’re back into sunshine just in time for the weekend. There is a catch though! Another cold front will sweep through the state late Friday into Saturday, Colder air will spill into the area behind the front. We’re looking at upper 50s to lower 60s for highs and lows down into the lower to mid 30s. Thinking it’s time to dig out the winter coat once again.